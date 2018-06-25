Art in the Park draws crowds to Bay Head

BAY HEAD — Artists and visitors alike were pleased with the annual Art in the Park … and Beyond event in Bay Head held on a sunny Sunday, June 24.

Artwork, fine handcrafts, and locally made organic products ensured the art fest offered something for everyone. And visitors took advantage of the opportunity to meet and talk with the artists and hand makers displaying works from paintings, pottery and woodwork, collage, shell creations and more at the event.

“I was very happy to see more vendors this year … I love it, it’s been a great time to shop,” said Mary Lou Visceglia, of Bay Head, who was walking the vendors accompanied by family members.

One of the vendors, Lori McCoy, owner of The Charmed Boutique 56, said she attended this year and did a briskt business.

“I did amazing last year and I’m doing okay this year. We’ve been very fortunate with the weather,” she said.

Numerous shoppers could be seen walking around Centennial Park carrying paintings, bags, jewelry and more they purchased on Sunday.

Susan Bruno, of Scotch Plains, said she was on a yoga retreat with her friends when they decided to stop into the festival.

“I love it. Everything is evenly spread out, the weather’s great and the vendors are all so talented. I wish I could buy something from all of them,” Ms. Bruno said.

