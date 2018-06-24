Police investigate fatal crash on Brick Boulevard

BRICK TOWNSHIP — An investigation is under way following a fatal motor vehicle accident that shut down Brick Boulevard northbound from Molly Lane to Beaverson Boulevard.

First alerts were issued shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, June 24, after a motorcycle had a collision with an SUV causing the vehicle to overturn near Bay Harbor Plaza.

Southbound traffic on Brick Boulevard is still flowing. Northbound traffic was reopened just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Brick Township Police Department and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office were on scene investigating the accident.

No word has been given by the prosecutor’s office of the number of fatalities or other investigation details.

