Lavallette hosts a rolling smorgasbord of flavors

LAVALLETTE — Visitors came to the borough from near and far not only for the first days of summer, but to satisfy their tastebuds at the Kickoff to the Summer Food Truck Festival on Saturday, June 23.

The bayfront event, hosted by the Lavallette Business Association, featured 18 different food vendors, with some from right in town and others from as far as Princeton and New York City.

Rich Schlatter, of Brick, was just one of many in attendance who sampled the fare of multiple food trucks.

“This is something definitely very different for Lavallette, but it’s great … The [smoothie] bowl is very refreshing, 10 out of 10, and I’m excited to try my wrap,” Mr. Schlatter said while trying the specialties of both Cafe Diem of Lavallette and Cajun Jax BBQ of Toms River.

Some of the other food trucks in attendance, such as Glazed & Confused and House of Cupcakes, have appeared on TV shows and web series featuring their culinary creations. House of Cupcakes placed first in the Food Network show “Cupcake Wars.”

Food wasn’t the only thing to enjoy at the festival, as volunteer firemen served beer and wine, The Suspects played live music and the Lavallette Business Association arranged for plenty of activities for children as well.

Funds raised from the event will help the Lavallette Business Association fund future events and even scholarships.

