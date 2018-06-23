Gas leak at Chambers Bridge housing repaired after residents evacuated

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The fourth floor of the Chambers Bridge residence was evacuated after a gas leak was reported.

Local police and fire departments responded to 175 Chambers Bridge Road just after 9 a.m. Friday to investigate the report.

“Upon arrival units found that there was a broken natural gas pipe on the fourth floor,” according to a post on the Brick Township Police Department Facebook page.

Residents of the fourth floor were evacuated to the lobby until the leak was secured, according to the post.

No injuries were reported and at approximately 10:45 a.m. the building was turned over to management.

