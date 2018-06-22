Pomp and sentiment: Class of 2018 visits elementary schools

POINT PLEASANT — The graduating class of Point Pleasant Borough High School took a trip down memory lane, visiting old stomping grounds to say goodbye to former teachers and offer words of advice to their younger counterparts.

With “Pomp and Circumstance” playing in the background, graduates traversed the halls of Nellie F. Bennett and Ocean Road elementary schools one last time before they officially received their diplomas June 15.

“It is all so overwhelming, it is unbelieveable,” said senior Owen Reilly McCarthy.

As the seniors arrived, donning their black and gold colored caps and gowns, students and teachers at each school lined the hallways, eager to offer their congratulations, and welcomed the graduates home with rounds of applause and loud cheers.

“It was so much fun, I have to say,” Owen added. “It is a lot of mixed emotions.”

As they walked the hallways, many students had tears in their eyes as they took in handmade signs by the classes that read “Good Luck Seniors,” or “Congratulations You Made It.”

“It is kind of bittersweet, you know, I want to leave and then I don’t want to leave,” Theresa Marie Cardone said. “It is insane, we’re finally graduating.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.