Point Boro Panthers celebrate 53rd Commencement Ceremony

POINT PLEASANT — Panther pride was felt throughout the borough as the class of 2018 walked onto Al Saner Field one last time to receive their diplomas before embarking on the newest chapter of their lives.

Parents, friends, alumni, and educators came together June 15 during the 53rd Annual Point Pleasant Borough High School Commencement ceremony to bid the class a fond farewell and relive some favorite moments of the past four years.

“On behalf of the class of 2018 I would like to thank all those who have touched our lives,” Valedictorian Kimberlee Mae Sibilia said.

“The teachers, coaches, administrators, counselors and mentors who have taught us what hard work and dedication can accomplish; the friends and family who taught us compassion and loyalty; and most importantly the parents and guardians who never failed to provide us with the essentials … most importantly your undying love and support.

“You have been our biggest cheerleaders throughout our journeys. Without you, we would not be where we are today.”

During the ceremony, a central theme was about the journey students would take and how the many talents and capabilities they demonstrated individually and as a class would guide them along the way.

“With this chapter of our lives just about finished, it is now our job to start telling the world what comes next,” said Tierney Marie Weiser, class of 2018 president.

“Whether it is wanting to be a doctor or teacher, a firefighter or a nurse, we might not be sure right now, but that is okay.

“To change your mind once, twice or even three times is okay because it is faith, courage and conviction that guides us toward success and I know you all will be successful for I have never seen so many people capable of doing so many amazing different things.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.