Graduation Day for both high schools in Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Students at Brick Township High School and Brick Memorial High School took to their respective school football fields to celebrate their last moments as classmates and their first moments as alumni.

The graduation ceremonies for both township high schools took place on Wednesday, June 20, with over 300 students at each high school receiving diplomas.

Isabela “Bella” Venice, valedictorian for Brick Township High School, spoke about the importance for students to find themselves as they move on to the next phase of their lives.

“Although this chapter is at its end, it’s still part of the greater narrative of our lives,” said Bella in her address. “We can always revisit it when we want to.”

Danielle Dyson, Brick Memorial High School valedictorian called on students in her speech to find their own adventure.

“Now as we step into the unknown, just as any good adventure we are going to need a map, but as you start your journey the first thing you should do is throw away that store-bought map and draw your own,” said Danielle, who will be attending Richard Stockton University in the fall.

