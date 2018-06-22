Caps in the air, Garnet Gulls take off for next journeys

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — New challenges await a group of highly-regarded high school graduates as they move on to the next phase of their lives.

The senior class of Point Pleasant Beach High School have been handed their diplomas and have turned their tassels, with the next stage of their lives in front of them.

“As you prepare to take flight from our nest, I make one final request of you — Don’t buy into the hype,” Superintendent Will Smith advised the graduates.

“Your time at the Beach has strengthened your critical thinking skills and taught you to question what you see and hear, to arrive at your own conclusions, to see and evaluate things with your own eyes, thereby informing your opinion with your instinct and your intellect — you can trust them both.”

The bond that students and the community share was evident at the commencement as well, with messages that a flock of Garnet Gulls can continue to fly together.

“As you have risen within Point Pleasant Beach High School each of you as individuals has been subsumed into a larger group, a family of Garnet Gulls, with whom you will forever be bound as the class of 2018,” Mr. Smith told the students.

