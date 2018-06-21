Police Chief David Petriken announces retirement

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — After over 34 years of serving in the Spring Lake Heights Police Department, Chief of Police David Petriken will officially retire. The Spring Lake Heights Borough Council unanimously approved his retirement on Monday night.

The chief stood for a long and loud round of applause at the announcement of his retirement from those present at the meeting, many of whom being the officers who work with him.

“I appreciate that,” the chief said. “It went by so quickly I can’t believe I’ve been here for over 34 years — you guys should have stopped me!

Mayor Thomas O’Brien said he found the chief’s retirement melancholy but happy, and said he understood that for the chief, it was time.

“He’s about to reach retirement age and ready to go and take care of some personal business and we’re sad to see him go … I just think it was time, he did such a great job for the town and we’re sad to see him go but I wish him the best in his retirement,” the mayor said.

