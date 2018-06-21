Hometown hero statue project advances in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP – A groundswell of support is growing for a plan to make sure future generations know about the courage and sacrifice of the Greatest Generation.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, a 9-foot bronze statue will be unveiled, depicting World War II hero Harry J. “Rocky” Rockefeller, who lived here quietly for 70 years and died last August at age 100.

“He’s going to stand tall and proud. What he did was nothing short of amazing and heroic. He was a leader on the battlefield and leader at home,” said police Ptl. Michael Malone, who is spearheading the statue effort. Schoolchildren who may never have met a World War II veteran will be able to visit the site and learn about a hometown hero, he said.

Ptl. Malone, a history buff who befriended Mr. Rockafeller late in his life, and Wall Police Benevolent Association Local 234 set up a nonprofit, the Rockafeller Memorial Fund, which has raised $198,000 so far.

“It’s my job, as a Wall police officer, to fix problems. No one knows who Rockafeller is, his courage. We’re going to fix that problem permanently. Harry deserves my best effort,” Ptl. Malone said.