Elks are rebuffed again on permit for Oktoberfest

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The mayor and council will not reconsider the denial of a permit for the Point Pleasant Elks Lodge Oktoberfest, which traditionally is held during the same September weekend as the Festival of the Sea.

An outpouring of support for the Elks was evident at the packed Tuesday, June 19, council meeting where the Oktoberfest event was the main topic. A smaller number of people backed the mayor and council.

“We will not be having a new vote on this issue. There is no compromising the safety of this town,” Mayor Stephen Reid told the crowd prior to opening public comment.

Point Pleasant Borough has offered the use of the nearby Arnold Avenue Park for the Elks Oktoberfest in light of the permit denial. As of Thursday, there was no decision on whether or not the Elks would accept that offer.

