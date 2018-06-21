Class of 2018 graduates Academy Charter High School

LAKE COMO — The Academy Charter High School [ACHS] gym was filled with students, teachers, families and friends Wednesday afternoon as the class of 2018 graduated.

Dr. Mary Jo McKinley announced the welcome address and introduced the valedictorian and salutatorian, Carmen Morales and Herol Valcin Jr.

Other honors included the Dr. Mary Jo McKinley Rising Star Scholar, which was named in honor of Dr. McKinley’s retirement and contribution to the school, given to Jaiana Johnson, and academic achievement awards given to Mollie Bland, Ajay Brown, Nykeria Frazier, Krystal George, Zaire McMillian, Edricson Montinard, Carmen Morales, Christopher Parland and Herol Valcin Jr.

ACHS not only celebrated the end of many high school careers, but also the end of ACHS’ 20th year.

