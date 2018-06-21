Bradley Beach Chamber reels after loss of LobsterFest

BRADLEY BEACH — Calling it “one of the biggest regrets of my life,” Shirley Ayres, executive director of the Bradley Beach Chamber of Commerce said her failure to update paperwork led to the cancellation of the 2018 LobsterFest.

In a letter to The Coast Star, Ms. Ayres also characterized the cancellation as a potential death blow for the Chamber, writing that “without LobsterFest, the Chamber of Commerce will cease to exist.” Phone calls to the Chamber have since been answered with a recording stating that the offices are “temporarily closed.”

In her letter, Ms. Ayres said she “failed to keep up with the yearly paperwork required to keep the Chamber compliant as a non-profit corporation.” She said the lapse was unintentional but entirely her fault.

The discovery of the Chamber’s non-compliance caught Bradley Beach officials by surprise and ultimately forced it to cancel the LobsterFest, which had been scheduled for this weekend.

The cancellation followed a brief rescue effort that would have had the borough replace the Chamber as partner to the marketing firm for the purpose of staging the festival.

