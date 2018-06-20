Residents slam new zone created for car call services

SEA GIRT — Residential neighbors of a new car call zone confronted the mayor and borough council on June 13 with complaints about the “chaos” several said it has caused.

They described traffic and congestion spiking during the two weekends following creation of the pickup and drop-off zone on Ocean Avenue. Crowds of Parker House bar patrons now line up along the beachfront to call and wait for Uber or Lyft to pick them up, residents said.

When Mayor Ken Farrell said, “We simply do not have the public infrastructure to handle this many people,” one resident, Maryann Keller replied, “Why are infrastructure problems residential problems and not Parker House problems?”

The zone, created by the council on May 23, replaced 11 parking spaces along Ocean Avenue, primarily to facilitate the use of Uber and Lyft car call services.

On Wednesday, an amendment restricted the zone to the period from May 1 through Sept. 15, which did not appear to satisfy unhappy residents at the meeting.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.