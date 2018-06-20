Borough Council names committee for Sea Watch site

MANASQUAN — The borough council named a committee to create redevelopment plans for Sea Watch on Monday, after hearing from residents’ concerns about how the property will be used.

One resident presented a petition signed by 100 people, opposing redevelopment of the site.

The redevelopment committee will include Council President Michael Mangan and Councilmen Jim Walsh and Jeffrey Lee.

Mayor Edward Donovan said an additional committee will be added later and will include members of the public, the Manasquan Beach Improvement Association [MBIA], the planning board, the board of education, “from any community organization.”

Prior to the public comment portion of the meeting, Mr. Mangan said the council’s goal is to figure out what to do with the property “in the long term — what to do with the building, the parking lot and the bungalows.”

Plans will need to comply with New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection [NJDEP] regulations because the property was purchased through its Green Acres program, as well as Coastal Area Facility Review Act [CAFRA] regulations.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.