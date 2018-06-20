1,500 people turn out for the Run With Veronica

SPRING LAKE — More than 1,500 people participated in the first Run With Veronica event on Saturday, raising more than $30,000 to date, supporting cancer patients in conjunction with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The idea for the June 16 5K and one-mile running event was inspired by Veronica Szenzenstein, 15, of Wall Township, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, on Feb. 7, said her mother, Jacqueline Szenzenstein.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where Veronica is being treated, Ms. Szenzenstein said. So far, they have raised just over $30,000, but donations can still be made until June 25 at the website, https://raceforum.com/VERONICA.

Participants 19 and older paid a $20 pre-registration fee and those 18 and under paid $10 per person.

Both runs started on Third Avenue behind St. Catharine School between Salem and Pennsylvania avenues. Then, everyone moved toward Ocean Road, to Second Avenue, to Brown Avenue and First Avenue. From there, the one mile runners ran separately from the 5K participants. Both groups finished where they had started.

