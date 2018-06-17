Class of 2018 graduates Wall Township High School

WALL TOWNSHIP – Wall Township High School held its 58th commencement ceremony under sunny skies Friday evening, June 15, at the school athletic field, with 295 graduating seniors receiving their diplomas.

The Class of 2018’s valedictorian was Brianna Miller and the salutatorian was Mia DiPaola.

Students receiving Academic Achievement Awards were Owen Crane, Mia DiPaola, Tara Frederick, Christian Longo, Brianna Miller, Kristen Paniscotti, Delaney Savage, Alexa Sirchio, Callie Watson and Allie Whitworth.

