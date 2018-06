BELMAR – Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found under the boardwalk at the Ninth Avenue beach on Saturday morning.

Mayor Brian Magovern said he was notified of the discovery of a suspected overdose case early in the morning. He said the victim was male, but he did not have information regarding the identity, age or hometown of the victim.

Borough police and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office could not immediately be reached for more information.