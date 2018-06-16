Arrests in Brick drug bust yield weapons, heroin, cocaine

BRICK TOWNSHIP- Local law enforcement agencies have arrested eight suspects in connection with drug possession charges and prior warrants after the individuals attended a meeting at 160 Greenwood Loop in Brick.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, 380 semi-automatic handguns, 650 wax folds of suspected heroin along with cocaine, MDMA/Molly and marijuana were confiscated from the suspects after their meeting concluded on Thursday, June 14, at a home in Brick. Police had been surveilling the property

The investigation was conducted along with the Brick Police Department and the Toms River Police Department, with law enforcement saying the drugs and weapons were found after a search warrant was executed on the residence. There were also four motor vehicle stops that lead to several suspects being arrested.

The three Brick residence arrested include:

Davon Dennis Carrasquillo, 20, of 8 Berkshire Court, was arrested on criminal and traffic warrants out of Toms River and Lacey. He was transported to Ocean County Jail

John River, 36, of 160 Greenwood Loop, was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed and released.

Ryan Murrin, 26, of 63 Atlantic Drive, was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance [heroin and cocaine], possession of marijuana under 50 grams, possession with intent to distribute, Title 39 summons CDS in motor vehicle, and driving while suspended. He was processed and released.

Other suspects arrested also resided in Ocean County towns.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.