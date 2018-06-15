Richard William Cusack

Richard William Cusack was born on Jan, 15, 1953 in Orange, and rode into eternal peace on June 5, 2018 after a mercifully short battle with cancer in Jacksonville, Florida.

Raised in Neptune, Rick fell in love with motorcycles early in life. He was great with computers and worked for several years in Bosnia-Herzegovina