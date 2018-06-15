Lavallette’s bay blitz cleans the shores of the back bay

LAVALLETTE — A group of volunteers took to the bayfront in Lavallette to clean up the area as part of the 2018 Barnegat Bay Blitz on Friday, June 8.

An event that takes place in towns throughout the Barnegat Bay watershed, the cleanup is an initiative of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection [NJDEP].

The focus is to help keep Barnegat Bay healthy by removing debris that affects the wildlife and plants throughout the watershed and keep it from finding its way into the bay.

“The blitz went very well at my location. We collected some debris and cleaned up the sedge island off Lavallette’s bayside park,” said Bill Hanrahan, captain for the Lavallette bay blitz.

With Mr. Hanrahan organizing the clean up, volunteers met at Centennial Park at 9:30 a.m. and spent several hours scouring the bayfront for litter.

Going into the clean up, Mr. Hanrahan said he didn’t think much would be found along the bayfront in Lavallette because it’s mostly parks and is well kept. This held true by the end of the day.

“We collected about 10 bags of trash and some wood debris. The Lavallette park is very well maintained by the town and a good part of the debris comes from the sedge island located off of the park in the bay,” Mr. Hanrahan said.

