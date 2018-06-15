Fireworks confiscated and ignited in Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Officers from the New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad took possession of, and detonated, a makeshift firework in Brick Friday morning at around 8:30 a.m.

According to the Brick Township Police Department, “The public was never in any danger during this incident.”

Police responded to a vacant residence on Island Court after township inspectors located what was described as “a cylindrically shaped cardboard firework” which contained black powder. The firework was described as appearing similar to a paper towel roll.

An electronic alert sent by the police department said that a “brief loud noise” was to be expected.

The firework was ignited by the state police bomb squad at the Brick Township Police Department’s firing range.

