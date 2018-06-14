Richards brings home Special Olympics gold

EWING — Brick Memorial student and assistant wrestling coach David Richards won three medals at the Special Olympics games this past weekend. Richards won an individual gold in the 50 freestyle and backstroke along with a bronze with his relay team in the medley during the games held at The College of New Jersey.

“I feel happy that I won,” said Richards. “I had two events on Saturday and two events on Sunday, it was hard but I got a bronze and two golds.”

Before winning at the Olympics, Richards had to qualify to swim at the Summer Games. He qualified for the medley and the freestyle through his relay team.

But under the Special Olympics rules, once an athlete qualifies with a team, he or she can race in the individual event.

“My coaches helped me. They help me with what I do and tell me how to swim,” said Richards.

“I’m very proud of him,” added Dan, David’s father. “Just like any sporting event you have to qualify to get to the top and sometimes you have your good days and sometimes you have your bad days. “And he had those bad days when he was swimming to qualify, he just had a bad weekend. But this weekend was a good one and just goes to show that he’s just like any typical child.”