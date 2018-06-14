Indulge your inner foodie at these summer festivals

Calling all fans of food trucks and festivals to eat their way through some of Jersey Shore’s summer events that are dedicated to lots of food and fun.

SURF & TURF SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

Monmouth Park racetrack, 175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, is a popular site for food festivals as the summer season is spent hosting several. On Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15, guests can look forward to the annual Surf & Turf Seafood Festival. The two-day festival offers the best of the Jersey Shore. Monmouth Park invites all to stop by the famous Monmouth Park sandcastle, then grab a crab cake and a refreshing beer as you watch your favorite horse break from the starting gate.

Another Monmouth Park festival that is always popular is the Wine & Chocolate Festival. The two-day festival will take place Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24. Enjoy New Jersey’s finest wineries and the area’s best chocolatiers and dessert vendors rolled into one event.

ALLAIRE BACON, BIKES AND BREWS

The Historic Village at Allaire, 4263 Atlantic Ave., Wall Township, is calling all bacon lovers to the 3rd annual Bacon, Bike and Brew Festival on Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature a beer and wine garden, award-winning food trucks featuring bacon menu items, children’s activities, an antique motorcycle display by the Jersey Shore Chapter of the AMCA, live music, craft vendors and more.

KICKOFF TO SUMMER FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL

The Lavallette Business Association presents the Kickoff to Summer Food Truck Festival on Saturday, June 23 from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Lavallette Bayfront and Philadelphia Ave. Admission is $5 for adults and children are free of charge. Enjoy various types of food from different vendors and share your photos on social media with #EnjoyLavallette.

BRADLEY BEACH LOBSTERFEST

The Bradley Beach Lobsterfest is back on Saturday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This free and food-filled event will take place on the beachfront at 500 Ocean Ave., Bradley Beach, with hundreds of craft and specialty vendors. Enjoy live music, delicious food, children’s activities and more.