Hart breaks nine minutes to win fourth MOC title

COLUMBUS — One of Devin Hart’s goals was to run two miles under nine minutes this outdoor season. Hart, a junior accomplished that milestone twice in under 24 hours. He ran two sub-nine minute races on two different coasts.

“I am really excited about it.” Hart said. “Coming into today I knew I would be tired, but thought if I could just come out with the leaders in a surge until about 1,000 to go, I could break them and take the win.”

It started at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 8, in Seattle, Washington, as he competed in the 3,200 meter event at Brooks PR Invitational. Hart placed fourth after dropping a 8:53.56, which ranks as the No. 6 fastest time in the state of New Jersey.

On Saturday, June 9, Hart became a repeat Meet of Champions [MOC] winner by running an 8:58.58 in the 3,200m. His time was good enough to go down as the No. 8 fastest time in state history.

Hart’s victories on Friday and Saturday makes him the first in the state to run back-to-back races under nine minutes, adding to an already successful career.

“This is the biggest trip in general,” Hart said. “Brooks was a great meet, great competition, so come back here to a great New Jersey crowd, it was fun.”

