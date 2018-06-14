Friendly competition makes Field Day at Bay Head School fun

BAY HEAD — A sea of blue and gold took over the grounds of Bay Head Elementary School for the annual Field Day festivities.
On June 8, students in the K-8 school showed off their athletic abilities in a variety of relays, games and other competitions against peers.
Good old-fashioned rivalry was on full display early in the morning as team captains got their players ready for the day of competition.
“Make some noise if you are on the Blue Team,” captain Haley Nelson shouted, which was returned with equal enthusiasm.
“We’ve been winning for three years and we are going to keep that streak,” added fellow captain Reid Niebling.
The Gold Team stood their ground, ready to make the win theirs this year.
“Yes, Blue [Team] has won the past three years, we can’t do anything about that, but we are going to win,” captain Kenley Koch said.
“This is our year, this is our time, so let’s go out and get it done,” fellow team captain Seamus Dolan added.
With war paint declaring they were ready to go, students showed off skills in activities ranging from volleyball, beanbag toss, water games, softball and more during the event, including a new scooter relay, which was a favorite among students.
“It is really important to see our whole school come together for such a fun day,” eighth-grader Tess McDougal said.
“It is close to the end of school and it is just really important to us eighth-graders since we are graduating. It is really fun to see everybody come together.”
