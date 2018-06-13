Seasonal traffic patterns take effect in Lake Como

LAKE COMO — Traffic patterns in Lake Como have reverted to one-way for the summer season, as per borough ordinance.
Since Tuesday, May 15, the borough’s traffic flow patterns have included one-way streets, that will remain one- way until Sept. 15, according to the borough website.
This means 17th Avenue is one-way westbound between B Street and Main Street, and New Bedford Road is one-way westbound. Redmond Avenue, since last year, is one-way and will continue to be one-way through the winter.
In addition, parking on the south side of 18th Avenue will be prohibited between Main Street and New Bedford Road every Friday, starting at 6 p.m. through Sunday at 6 p.m., to relieve traffic.
