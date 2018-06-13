Richard E. Lewis

Richard E. Lewis passed away peacefully on Friday, May 11, 2018. Dick, as he was known to his family, friends and radio audience listeners, was born above his parents’ store, “The Lewis Department Store”, in Belmar, on January 17, 1924. He graduated from the Belmar Grammar School and Manasquan High School. He attended The