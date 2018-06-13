Memorial trees and benches to made available

BELMAR — An impromptu resolution was passed to allow memorial tree and bench dedications within public parks in the borough by the Belmar Borough Council at their June 6 meeting.

Borough officials have taken the beginning steps to set up a fund for memorial dedications in response to requests to the borough made in the past.

“The research that we’ve done since our last meeting has taught us that in order to have a proper tree memorial or bench memorial dedication program in one of our public parks, we need to do a dedication by rider,” Belmar Borough Administrator Colleen Connolly.

The rider allows the borough to set up the fund for the memorials.

The areas for the trees and benches will be around Silver Lake and in Maclearie Park, according to Ms. Connolly.

