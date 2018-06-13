Mayfair Hotel owners object to parking limit ordinance

BELMAR — An ordinance to reserve public parking for lifeguards and emergency vehicles outside the Mayfair Hotel, 1000 Ocean Ave., was tabled at hotel owners’ request.

The second reading of Ordinance No. 2018-08 was tabled at the Wednesday, June 6, Belmar Borough Council meeting.

The ordinance states that there will be parking allowed only for police, fire, emergency medical services, lifeguards and water rescue at all times “from the southwest corner of Tenth Avenue to a point 151 feet south on the western side of Ocean Avenue, consisting of four parking spaces.”

According to Robert Moore, attorney for the Mayfair Hotel and owners Paul and Ken Entwistle, the organization objects to the ordinance.

Along with the four parking spots on Ocean Avenue that hotel guests use, Mr. Moore said there is also a loading zone at the hotel’s front door that is used for guests to drop off their luggage to the hotel before finding parking.

Both Paul and Ken Entwistle acknowledged during the meeting that both the parking spaces and loading zone are on borough property.

