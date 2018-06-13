Kevin D. Markland

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
13 views

Kevin D. Markland, 56, of Neptune, passed away on Sunday, June 10, 2018, at home. He was born in Indiana. Kevin graduated from Marlboro High School in 1980. After high school, Kevin enlisted in the U.S. Navy and traveled the world as an air traffic controller. Kevin enjoyed a long career in the