Belmar court updated on status of two pit bulls

BELMAR — The status of pit bulls Earl and Roy was updated in Belmar Municipal Court on Wednesday, with an additional week given to determine whether the case will go to trial or sentencing on June 27.
According to Municipal Court Judge Dennis Lavender, Earl was euthanized on May 29 at the Red Bank Veterinary Hospital and Roy was sent to an out-of-state facility on June 12 with the assistance of the Associated Humane Society of Tinton Falls.
Both dogs had been kept at the Tinton Falls shelter since they attacked a Belmar woman and fatally injured her miniature schnauzer in February.
The disposition of the pit bulls were part of the plea agreement made between their owner, Mark Gannon, and Belmar Municipal Prosecutor Stephen Schueler.
Judge Lavender is still awaiting documentation that Roy will never leave the out-of-state facility or be put up for adoption.
