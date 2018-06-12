Susan L. Fleming

Susan L. Haenni Fleming, 64, of Point Pleasant, passed away Thursday, June 7, 2018.

Born in Point Pleasant to the late Richard and Ruth Haenni, née Kreiner, she was a lifelong resident and graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School.

Susan went on to graduate from Rutgers College, and earned her master