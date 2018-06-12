Sally A. Abraham

Sally A. Abraham, 91, of Sea Girt, passed away Monday, June 11, 2018 at Meridian Nursing & Rehab., Ocean Grove. Sally was born in Newark and had resided in Union before moving to Sea Girt in 1997. As a Sea Girt resident, she was a faithful communicant of St. Mark’s Church. Sally had