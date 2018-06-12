Joan Marie Morris, née Swanson, of Lakewood, passed away peacefully Friday, June 8, 2018 at the age of 87. Joan grew up in Kingston, New York and relocated to Manasquan many years ago. She worked at the Old Mill Inn for 20 years. She also owned and operated the Sea Girt Luncheonette. She
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)