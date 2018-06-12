Joan Marie Morris

Joan Marie Morris, née Swanson, of Lakewood, passed away peacefully Friday, June 8, 2018 at the age of 87. Joan grew up in Kingston, New York and relocated to Manasquan many years ago. She worked at the Old Mill Inn for 20 years. She also owned and operated the Sea Girt Luncheonette. She