Gladstone Tovey Whitman

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
29 views

Gladstone Tovey Whitman, known as “Whit” to most, 91, passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2018. Born on March 1, 1927, Whit attended South Mountain Elementary School, South Orange Junior High School and Columbia High School in South Orange. After serving in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946, Whit graduated from Lafayette College