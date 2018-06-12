Gladstone Tovey Whitman, known as “Whit” to most, 91, passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2018. Born on March 1, 1927, Whit attended South Mountain Elementary School, South Orange Junior High School and Columbia High School in South Orange. After serving in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946, Whit graduated from Lafayette College
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)