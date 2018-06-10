Annual festival celebrates the shore’s ‘Irish Riveria’

SPRING LAKE — Irish flags were placed throughout the borough’s downtown as hundreds celebrated their heritage during Saturday’s Irish Festival.

“Every body has a little Irish in them and they like to come out and celebrate, wear green, and it is a big focus on a family day,” Moya Rush, who owns the Irish Centre in Spring Lake with her husband Aidan and helped to organize the event, said.

“We’re trying to encourage all the young people to embrace their Irish heritage, grow up with it and keep it going.

Hundreds attended this years event, which took place near the intersection of Third and Morris avenues.

Along with Irish food and songs by The Bantry Boys and Doubting Thomas, there was also a river dance demonstration by members of the Spring Lake School of Dance.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.