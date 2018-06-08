Main Street bridge to stay open through future construction

BELMAR — The Main Street bridge, which connects Avon-By-The-Sea and Belmar, will be open for pedestrian and vehicular traffic throughout the planned three-year construction to replace the current bridge, DOT officials said.

On Thursday, June 7, members of the department of transportation [DOT] and engineers from the Hardesty & Hanover engineering firm were on hand for a second concept meeting at the Belmar Municipal Meeting to educate the public on the upcoming project. The three-hour meeting was held as an open forum with residents and business owners coming and going throughout.

George Kuhn, project manager at the DOT, said during a brief presentation that the bridge will be similar to the current bascule bridge and it will have a minimal, still to be determined shift to the west to not compromise the current structure during the construction process.

The bridge will also be raised no more than two feet to make it easier for smaller water crafts to fit without the bridge having to open, he said.

Mr. Kuhn also said that they are hoping to start preliminary engineering in fall of 2019, start the final design in fall of 2021 and start construction in fall of 2023, if not sooner.

