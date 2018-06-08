Glimmer Glass Bridge to close briefly for maintenance June 11

MANASQUAN — The Glimmer Glass Bridge will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic for routine maintenance on Monday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During that time, the bridge will stay in the “up” position and will be open for vessel traffic during that time, according to an alert from the borough’s office of emergency management.

Mayor Edward Donovan said this work is routine and that it happens a few times a year, saying that this closure is nothing out of the ordinary.



“It’s an old mechanism and they have to work on it every so often to make sure that it works through the summer,” he said. “They have to grease things up and make sure all the pulleys work … there’s a shaft that they have to make sure is straight that everything runs on, and they do some inspections.”

As long as there is no unforeseen issues with the bridge during inspection, the bridge will reopen for vehicular and pedestrian traffic after 3 p.m. Monday.

