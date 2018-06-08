Lobsterfest 2018 is on as borough comes to the rescue

BRADLEY BEACH — Lobsterfest 2018 will go on as planned, on June 23-24, Mayor Gary Engelstad announced on Friday.

The mayor said the borough will replace the Bradley Beach Chamber of Commerce to partner with the Passion Group, which runs the event every year. The new arrangement will be on the borough council’s June 12 agenda, the mayor said, adding “the votes are there to approve it.”

The popular annual event had been left in limbo after a June 6 special meeting at which the Chamber of Commerce failed to get the borough council’s authorization to present the event, due to questions raised about chamber compliance with certain state requirements.

Rather than let the event die for this year, the mayor said Friday, “We’re going to step in.”

The only thing this year’s Lobsterfest will lack is the beer and wine garden that the Chamber of Commerce would have operated.

“With the Chamber’s departure, there will not be any beer or wine served at the event and space allocated to that function will be utilized for guests to sit and enjoy the abundant food selections,” Mayor Engelstad said.

