Special needs director for Brick school district resigns

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Colleen Dalrymple, who has been at the forefront of a school district initiative to integrate students with special needs into regular classes, has resigned after 11 months on the job.

Ms. Dalrymple, the district’s director of special services, had become unhappy with the pace of progress being made toward a more inclusive educational model for special education students, according to district officials.

“She didn’t feel the district was a good fit for her at this particular time. She had some initiatives that she wanted us to support with more vigor than we did,” Acting Superintendent of Schools Dennis Filippone, said this week.

“She was a huge proponent, and rightfully so because we support it, of inclusion and including all students in the regular education process.

“We support her on that and the district is going to move in that direction. We just weren’t able to do it as quickly as I think she would have liked.”

At the board of education meeting May 31, members accepted the resignation of Ms. Dalrymple. Her last day will be June 30.

She said Tuesday, “The decision to resign was not reached lightly,” declining further comment.

Inclusive classes integrate some students who would previously have been placed in special education classes into a mainstream instructional setting.

