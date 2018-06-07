Museum to open surfing exhibit with June 10 reception

“The surfing exhibit sort of grew out of the knowledge that surfing has always been an important part of the community here all year round,” curator Cathie Coleman said. “We thought it would be a good idea to highlight that and also there is an opportunity for the museum to bring

An opening reception for the exhibit “Surfing the Jersey Shore” will take place Sunday, June 10, at the Loveland Homestead Museum, Bridge and Bay avenues, from 3 to 6p.m.

in younger people, people who have different interests than our traditional history or art.”

The new exhibit was co- curated with assistance from the Beach House Classic Boardshop.

“I think it is an exhibit they have been planning for awhile and I wanted to be involved,” proprietor Eric Beyer said.“We are definitely the shop that focuses on the history and it has just been great. I am excited … and hope it really draws interest.”

