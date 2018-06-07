Joe Leone’s chef competes on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Next time you’re watching television you might just see one local chef competing to create winning cuisine with some challenging ingredients.

Elizabeth Bova, executive director of operations for Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties in Point Pleasant Beach, was recently featured on The Food Network’s show “Chopped.”

“It was a great experience, but challenging,” she said. “Definitely not knowing what you’re going to be cooking is not easy and you don’t know what’s coming at you, so you have to deal with that.”

Ms. Bova, of Brick Township, finished second overall on the show out of four competitors and said the competition is something she loves.

“The cooking part is definitely hard, but the second hardest part is that you’re mic’d up and you’re on camera literally the whole time you’re there,” she said. “You have to be ‘on’ the whole time. I had to make sure that whatever I said is a good representation for myself and for the business.”

