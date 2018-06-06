Two suspects crash vehicle while trying to evade police

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Two suspects have been arrested after their vehicle crashed into a property on the corner of Route 88 west and Jack Martin Boulevard while escaping from a police stop.

At 5:48 a.m. on June 6, Ptl. Dave Thergesen stopped a black 2009 Chevy Silverado which was pulling a landscaping trailer for having an expired registration near the intersection of Route 70 and Van Zile Road, according to a press release from the Brick Township Police Department. The driver of the truck was Joseph Willemain, 28 of Maryland, who was also in the vehicle with Rachel Katz, 26 of Brick.

Mr. Willemain, according to the police, had given a false name to police in an effort to keep Ptl. Thergesen from discovering there was a warrant for his arrest. When the officer tried to verify the driver’s identity, Mr. Willemain sped from the scene, traveling west on Route 70 and made a right on to Jack Martin Boulevard heading north, police said.

Mulch and a gas canister fell from the trailer while the couple was escaping, causing Officer Thergesen to “terminate the pursuit”, according to a press released from the Brick police.

The vehicle did not get far as it crashed at the corner of Jack Martin Boulavard and Route 88 West. The suspect, police say, lost control of the pick-up truck, crossed onto the lawn of a property owned by The Ocean Heart Group, where the trailer came off the vehicle.

The pick-up truck; however; continued onward and mounted the curb, causing the vehicle to roll onto the property of 1541 Route 88, which is a building containing several medical offices.

After crashing into the fence of the property and hitting a tree, the Mr. Willemain and Ms. Katz escaped the crash and tried to run before being apprehended by officers. Ms. Katz was also arrested, according to police, because she had an unrelated warrant out for her arrest in Brick.

Mr. Willemain was charged with eluding police, hindering arrest, resisting arrest, reckless driving, careless driving, speeding, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to exhibit driver’s license, loading as to spill and throwing or dropping debris from a motor vehicle.

Mr. Willemain was transported to Ocean County Jail and Ms. Katz was processed and released.

