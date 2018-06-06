Local car enthusiasts take honors at prestigious car show

BRIELLE — Two local car enthusiasts were honored for their beautiful, unique cars at one of the most prestigious car shows in the United States.

Jay Harman of Brielle and John Shibles of Sea Girt showed their cars at the 23rd Annual Greenwich Concours d’Elegance in Greenwich, Connecticut.

This Concours d’Elegance, one of many in the United States, is one of the best in the northeast according to both Mr. Harman and Mr. Shibles.

With 190 notable cars, along with a number of motorcycles, it is quite an achievement to win an award at one of these shows, Mr. Shibles said.

The show ran all weekend with Saturday featuring the Concours Americana for American cars and motorcycles and Sunday the Concours International for imports.