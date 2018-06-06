Graduation Day for St. Rose High School Class of 2018

WEST LONG BRANCH — “Pomp and Circumstance” filled the OceanFirst Bank Center at Monmouth University on Tuesday evening as the St. Rose High School [SRHS] Class of 2018 graduated.
Rev. Msgr. Edward J. Arnister gave the opening prayer and Ethan Coakley, president of the student executive board, led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Alexandria Fazzari and Sheila Magrini were valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.
Other honors included the Bishop Ahr Award, given to Robert Chojnacki III, and the Principal Leadership Award, given to Joseph Chiusano.
The guest speaker was Edward Freel, St. Rose High School Class of 1965, who served in the administration of President Jimmy Carter as the first national director of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
