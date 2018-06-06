Electric Car Show Ride and Drive held in Squan Plaza

MANASQUAN — The borough’s second electric car show allowed some 125 attendees to test drive vehicles and learn about charge points and green energy on Sunday.

The Electric Car Show Ride and Drive, which launched as an annual event last year, returned to South Street Plaza with 20 vehicles on display.

The event was coordinated by the Environmental Commission with Circle BMW, which brought vehicles for display, and the Manasquan High School Academy of Engineering.

“The event went very well,” said Jay Bryant, environmental commissioner. “It was designed to allow people to interact with private owners of electric vehicles, learn about the technology and experience a test drive in one of the vehicles provided by Circle BMW.”

Not only were vehicles on display, but the electric charge point stations were as well. There are two in South Street Plaza, the only two in the borough, and Ryan Bakley, representative from Charge Point Electric Car Chargers, set up a display to educate the public on the stations.

Looking to other types of green energy, students from the Manasquan High School Academy of Engineering had stations set up to show the public what they have been working on this year.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.