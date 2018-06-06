Affordable housing district is mulled by Wall Township

WALL TOWNSHIP — The township is moving toward creation of a new zoning district that would contain a mix of affordable and market-rate housing on a vacant 20-acre parcel of land at the northwest corner of Route 138 and Allenwood Road.

At its meeting on Wednesday, May 23, the township committee introduced an ordinance that would create the district. The ordinance would regulate density, setback, buffers, building heights, drainage, parking and a wide variety of other construction facets.

The proposed Glenn Oaks development would contain a section of 60 townhouses for sale at market rate prices and a second section of 120 garden apartments for rent. Twenty-four of the garden apartments must be designated as affordable housing.

A public hearing and second reading of the ordinance, with possible adoption, is set for the committee meeting at 7:30 p.m. on June 27.

