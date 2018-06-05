It’s Fine Arts Night at Manasquan Elementary School

MANASQUAN — Manasquan Elementary School students will represent artists from differing countries and time periods tonight [June 5] as part of the school’s popular Fine Arts Night program.

The show will have over 1,500 art pieces on display, which were created by preschool through eighth grade students. There also will be several tables set up where students can speak with parents and guests who stop by to teach them about what they have learned over the school year.

There will be giveaways for attendees who create their own art tomorrow night, as well as STEAM [Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics] activities for guests to enjoy. For example, the high school robotics team worked with kindergartners to create a robotics exhibit for the event.

Not only will students have their artwork on display, but Art Kaney, also known as “Doodle Dude,” will be in attendance as well. Mr. Kaney is a nationally recognized illustration artist, who will have a workshop area at the event for parents and students to create character drawings.

Teri Trumpbour and Jenny Rostron, art teachers at MES, feel that it is important to have a full interactive night of visual arts so the public can better understand how much knowledge the students gain while studying visual arts, according to a press release.



“Having the students perform and teach show the amazing amount of knowledge

our students retained over the school year,” the press release reads. “The visual arts teach our children history, critical thinking and performance. Fine Arts Night gives students not only the chance to share their work, but to show the public how they have grown as artists. We encourage everyone from any community to come join us in support of the visual arts.”

The event will feature music and artists in residence sharing their talents as well; all are welcome!

