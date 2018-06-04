Virginia L. Smith, fondly known as “Jinny,” passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at the age of 83 at her home in Point Pleasant.
Jinny was born in Dover on Sept. 11, 1934. She lived many years in Plainfield. She graduated from Plainfield High School and attended Cook University in New Brunswick. She
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)