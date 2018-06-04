Virginia L. Smith

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
21

Virginia L. Smith, fondly known as “Jinny,” passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at the age of 83 at her home in Point Pleasant.

Jinny was born in Dover on Sept. 11, 1934. She lived many years in Plainfield. She graduated from Plainfield High School and attended Cook University in New Brunswick. She